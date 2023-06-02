ACLU of Louisiana Responds to passing of House Bill 648 banning youth gender-affirming care

The following has been provided by the ACLU of Louisiana:

The ACLU of Louisiana released the following statement upon the Senate Judiciary A Committee’s passage of House Bill 648, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender children in Louisiana and does not allow for exceptions with parental permission:

“This is a dark day in Louisiana. Lawmakers have turned their backs on democratic processes, science, parental rights, and the health and safety of children. Our hearts break for transgender youth in our state who have repeatedly been attacked by their own elected leaders for political gain. We will never stop fighting alongside our partners to create a future where transgender youth, adults, and their families are safe and healthy in Louisiana. We call on senators to protect the rights of transgender children and their families and reject this harmful bill.”

