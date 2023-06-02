ACLU of Louisiana Responds to passing of House Bill 648 banning youth gender-affirming care

ACLU of Louisiana
ACLU of Louisiana(ACLU of Louisiana)
By ACLU of Louisiana
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the ACLU of Louisiana:

The ACLU of Louisiana released the following statement upon the Senate Judiciary A Committee’s passage of House Bill 648, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender children in Louisiana and does not allow for exceptions with parental permission:

“This is a dark day in Louisiana. Lawmakers have turned their backs on democratic processes, science, parental rights, and the health and safety of children. Our hearts break for transgender youth in our state who have repeatedly been attacked by their own elected leaders for political gain. We will never stop fighting alongside our partners to create a future where transgender youth, adults, and their families are safe and healthy in Louisiana. We call on senators to protect the rights of transgender children and their families and reject this harmful bill.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
APD is asking for help identifying this person.
APD asking for help identifying man at burglary scene
2 arrested following community complaints in Pineville
A man from Marco was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Marco man arrested for Rapides Parish warrant and drug charges
3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria

Latest News

Fire at Kellyland
Firefighters at the scene of house fire in Kellyland area
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
Food Bank of Central Louisiana Summer Food Service Program Sites
Two-vehicle crash in Lena
NPSO at the scene of two-vehicle crash in Lena
Vehicle recall
Thousands of cars on La. roads have unfixed recalls