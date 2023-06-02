Arrest made in deadly shooting on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria

Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made for the deadly shooting that happened on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria back on May 13.

The Alexandria Police Department has revealed that Brian Johnson, 18, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

On May 13 shortly after 11 p.m., APD was dispatched to the 500 block of Avoyelles Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dontravius Williams, 19, of Alexandria, dead from gunshot wounds.

Johnson is in jail at the Rapides Parish Detention Center for an arrest on May 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is set at $1,370,000.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street

Latest News

Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
Early was named to the All-Tournament team after winning the gold medal at the World Cup...
Cenla star Tyler Early leads Team USA to gold medal at World Cup Qualifiers
State House changes its tune on spending cap measure
Greg LaRose discusses Louisiana spending cap measure