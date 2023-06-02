Arrest made in deadly shooting on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made for the deadly shooting that happened on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria back on May 13.

The Alexandria Police Department has revealed that Brian Johnson, 18, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

On May 13 shortly after 11 p.m., APD was dispatched to the 500 block of Avoyelles Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dontravius Williams, 19, of Alexandria, dead from gunshot wounds.

Johnson is in jail at the Rapides Parish Detention Center for an arrest on May 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is set at $1,370,000.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.