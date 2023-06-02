Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Kelly dies weeks after shooting at shopping center

The road to healing and recovery may be a long one but with the giving spirit of the local community.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly has died from the injuries he sustained from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, June 2.

RELATED STORIES
Teen believes man who followed her home was suspect involved in shooting that injured officer
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

From Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker:

On May 11th, 2023, evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed. Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being. He was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs & Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.

DSPD spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said Kelly was POST certified in 1997 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. He added Kelly began his career in 1994 with Louisiana DOC and other state agencies before ultimately joining the DSPD in 2019 where he is a Taser instructor and field training officer. Cpl. Kelly has received multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
2 arrested following community complaints in Pineville
APD is asking for help identifying this person.
APD asking for help identifying man at burglary scene
3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria
A man from Marco was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Marco man arrested for Rapides Parish warrant and drug charges

Latest News

Franklin D. Caldwell Jr.
Man wanted in Pineville for attempted 2nd-degree murder
Fire destroys home on Tullamore Street in Alexandria
ACLU of Louisiana
ACLU of Louisiana Responds to passing of House Bill 648 banning youth gender-affirming care
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
Food Bank of Central Louisiana Summer Food Service Program Sites
Two-vehicle crash in Lena
NPSO at the scene of two-vehicle crash in Lena