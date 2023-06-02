Black bear fatally shot in Louisiana off season; cash reward offered for info

A Louisiana Black Bear, sub-species of the black bear that is protected under the Endangered Species Act, is seen in a water oak tree in Marksville, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest regarding the shooting death of a Louisiana Black Bear in Ruston.

The bear was found dead from gunshot wounds near Millie Rd. on the night of May 12.

LDWF says someone who kills a bear during off season could face up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Someone found guilty can also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegal killing totaling $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of the bear can call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511. Tips can also be submitted to LDWF by texting 847411 or downloading the LADWF Tips free iPhone and Android app.

