Man wanted in Pineville for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Franklin D. Caldwell Jr.
Franklin D. Caldwell Jr.(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, stemming from an incident that happened on May 20.

Franklin D. Caldwell Jr. has last seen driving the vehicle pictured above.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, contact PPD at (318) 442-6603 or (318) 449-5652. You can also message the department on Facebook. All tips will remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

