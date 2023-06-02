NPSO at the scene of two-vehicle crash in Lena

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is an the scene of a two-vehicle crash with one possible injury on I-49 near Lena in the Natchitoches Parish. The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Friday (June 2).

One vehicle is reportedly overturned. Only one minor injury was reported and partial road blockage. If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the road and avoid distractions while law enforcement investigates the crash and towing services clear the scene, which will probably take 30 minutes to an hour.

Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 also responded to the crash.

