Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV

Police in Florida said they're looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside. (HOLLY HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT, VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida said they’re looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with a sleeping toddler inside.

Surveillance video from Thursday shows the suspect dropping the 2-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.

The vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something.

While she was inside, the suspect walked across the street, got into the SUV – a red Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida license plate – and drove off with the child in the back seat.

Police said a good Samaritan found the child and called 911.

The toddler was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
2 arrested following community complaints in Pineville
APD is asking for help identifying this person.
APD asking for help identifying man at burglary scene
3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria
A man from Marco was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Marco man arrested for Rapides Parish warrant and drug charges

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
Red hot jobs report sparks inflation fears
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
Fire at Kellyland
Firefighters at the scene of house fire in Kellyland area
ACLU of Louisiana
ACLU of Louisiana Responds to passing of House Bill 648 banning youth gender-affirming care