Nat Central’s Joseph Cryer commits to Ole Miss

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Ole Miss Rebels just got another anchor on the offensive line after picking up a commitment from Nat Central’s three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer.

Cryer made the announcement on his Twitter on Friday, June 2.

#AGTG This has been a dream of mine since knee high couldn’t be more blessed !! I’m 110 % locked in !! Oxford I’m Home ❤️🦈 pic.twitter.com/XRH2cQucnl — Joseph “𝐵𝐼𝐺 𝐻𝑂𝑆𝑆 ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) June 3, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder o-lineman is one of the highest-rated recruits in Central Louisiana in the Class of 2024. According to On3, Cryer is listed as the state’s 32-rated player.

Cryer will play his final high school season after Nat Central High School after previously playing ball down the road at 2A powerhouse Many High School. There he anchored an offensive line known for creating gaps for multiple thousand yard rushers each year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.