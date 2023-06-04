APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June 3, that left one person with serious injuries.

APD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Monroe Street after a vehicle had crashed into a person riding a motorized scooter.

APD said witnesses of the crash said the vehicle was dark gray in color and possibly an SUV. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the person on the scooter was transported to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.