APD requesting public assistance identifying a person seen at the location of a robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was seen at the location of a robbery in Alexandria.

APD said in a release on Saturday, June 3, that there have been two robberies in the past 24 hours.

APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery. (Credit: KALB)

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.