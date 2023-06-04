APD requesting public assistance identifying a person seen at the location of a robbery

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was seen at the location of a robbery in Alexandria.

APD said in a release on Saturday, June 3, that there have been two robberies in the past 24 hours.

APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.(Credit: KALB)

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

