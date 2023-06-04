APD requesting public assistance identifying a person seen at the location of a robbery
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was seen at the location of a robbery in Alexandria.
APD said in a release on Saturday, June 3, that there have been two robberies in the past 24 hours.
If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.