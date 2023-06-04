Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Bobby Barbier is leaving Northwestern State to become the head coach at Southeastern.

The former Demons head coach had a winning record with the program going 181-169 and brought back a Southland Conference title in 2018.

His sights are now set on making the Southeastern Lions a powerhouse again after missing the conference tournament with a 25-25 record.

