Man shot inside Bourbon Street bar early Sunday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot inside a Bourbon Street bar early Sunday (June 4), New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the 30-year-old victim said he heard a single gunshot and followed other patrons out of a nightclub in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, then realized he had been shot in the stomach.

The gunman ran from the bar, turning right on St. Louis Street, right again on Royal Street and then was lost from sight in the French Quarter, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:57 a.m. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police Department Officer Involved Shooting.
Louisiana State Police investigating after person shot by APD officer
Franklin D. Caldwell Jr.
Pineville PD: Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD requesting public assistance identifying a person seen at the location of a robbery
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria

Latest News

Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern
Sherman Hawkins makes history by being the first Tiger heading to nationals
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD requesting public assistance identifying a person seen at the location of a robbery
Cenla Collector Con 2023.
Third annual Cenla Collector Con takes place in Marksville
Cenla Collector Con 2023