Sherman Hawkins makes history by being the first Tiger heading to nationals
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, MS. (KALB) -Sherman Hawkins will make history by being the first Jackson State Tiger to qualify for Nationals in Track and Field in the High Jump.

The former Tioga Indian has set the bar high for himself in his freshman year jumping a 2.16 M which is a school record.

Hawkins said that his first has been fun and wants to continue to push the limits in the sport.

“I wanted to put Jackson State on the map and be the best jumper,” said Hawkins. “I came here to challenge myself and to see if I really wanted to do this and maybe take it to a professional level and so far I feel as if I’m on the right path.”

The Nationals for Track and Field be on June 7th.

Nat Central's Joseph Cryer commits to Ole Miss
