Third annual Cenla Collector Con takes place in Marksville

Cenla Collector Con 2023
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The third annual Cenla Collector Con took place at the Paragon Casino in Marksville on Saturday, June 3.

The collector convention brought together passionate comic book and table game fans, cosplayers and vendors from across Central Louisiana.

The fans showed their love for comics, superheroes, video games and pop culture. The convention also featured an impressive lineup of artists, rare merchandise and Alexandria’s own social media superstar Leigh McNasty.

Spencer Galland, the owner, and co-promoter of the event, said he saw a need for a significant collector convention in Central Louisiana.

“Central Louisiana has been starving for events with all these various genres, games and collectibles,” said Galland. “So we wanted to put something on. This is the third year, it’s the best year yet, and so it’s really just something cool for people with various hobbies to get together and buy, sell and trade.”

Galland also mentioned that the convention is a safe place for everyone to celebrate their fandom.

“You’d be surprised how we are all big kids at heart, and sometimes we don’t show it,” said Galland. “But this is a place where you can let your hair down and come be a big kid and enjoy yourself.”

The tentative date for next year’s Cenla Collector Con is June 1, and you can find more information about the convention by CLICKING HERE.

