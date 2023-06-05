APD asking for help finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Nevaeh Guidry.

Nevaeh is described as a 14-year-old Black female, weighing about 110 lbs. and about 5′01 tall.

She was last seen in the North Drive and Culpepper Road area.

If you have any information about this missing teen, please contact APD at 318-441-6416 or Detective Simmons at 318-441-6435.

