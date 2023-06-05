APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department Accident Reconstructionist was called out to investigate a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard which left one person in critical condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD arrests woman in connection to weekend robberies
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured
Roosevelt London
Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street
Cenla Pride Parade 2023.
Cenla Pride Parade takes place in downtown Alexandria
Cenla Collector Con 2023.
Third annual Cenla Collector Con takes place in Marksville

Latest News

Louisiana moves to strengthen porn website law
Master Rousseau's Taekwondo closes after 34 years.
Master Rousseau’s Taekwondo closes its doors after 34 years
Master Rousseau’s Taekwondo closes its doors after 34 years
RPSB Summer Feeding sites and summer bus routes