APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department Accident Reconstructionist was called out to investigate a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard which left one person in critical condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

