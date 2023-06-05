Future Farmers of America Expo welcomes 2,000 students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana Future Farmers of America State Convention and Expo opened its doors Monday, June 5, at the Randolph Riverfront Convention Center in downtown Alexandria. Students at the expo got to share their experiences in FFA and share their passions with other members.

With over 2,000 kids all the way from Shreveport down to New Orleans, even in Alexandria, they have one topic in mind – agriculture, but it is not the only focus of this convention. The members said that it will get them ready for future endeavors, even if it is not a part of FFA.

“Members here and being able to share my love of agriculture with them,” said Abbygail Davis, state reporter for Louisiana FFA. “That’s the fun part of bringing everyone together across the state; to show our diversity and agriculture with individuals to bring together that warmth we feel for agriculture and passion.”

FFA is a national youth organization, and its members gain leadership development, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

“What’s really cool about this experience is that as we open our doors and welcome the public in through our expo, so many of those individuals who are still involved in agriculture were FFA members in the past,” Raquel Manuel, foundation director of Louisiana FFA.

“I’m in most of the clubs in my school, [but FFA] is the one I’m most involved in this year, mainly because last year I found veterinary science CDE, and that’s pretty much helped me discover a career choice for me,” said Trey Johnson, a member of Louisiana FFA. “I never really even thought about that, but that’s what I think I want to do with my life now.”

The expo runs from today until June 8.

