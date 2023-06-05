Master Rousseau’s Taekwondo closes its doors after 34 years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A staple in the Central Louisiana martial arts community, Master Rousseau’s Taekwondo, decided to close its doors after 34 years of business.

Master Carol Rousseau bought the dojo on Jackson Street in Alexandria back in 1989 and has taught Taekwondo and self-defense to thousands of students in the area since. She said she decided to retire so she could spend more time with her family.

“I enjoyed it so much I decided I would just buy the school and let that be my career, and I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a good ride,” said Master Rousseau. “I’ve accomplished more than I ever dreamed of.”

Master Rousseau said found her love of martial arts from watching her father who was also involved in martial arts, and after studying the craft for nearly four decades, she will retire as the only female in the state to earn her eighth-degree blackbelt in Taekwondo.

“When I was little, my dad started taking karate, and he would come home and teach me moves, kicks, punches, strikes and blocks,” said Master Rousseau. “I liked it, but I couldn’t go to class with him, it was just all adult men in the class, no females, no kids. So later on when it became more acceptable for females and kids to take the class, I signed up for it, and the rest is history.”

In addition to her blackbelt training, Master Rousseau has also competed in Taekwondo competitions, winning over a dozen state championships in different classifications. She also won World Champion in the women’s master creative weapons division in 2017.

Although the dojo is closing, Master Rousseau will continue to teach Taekwondo online at Louisiana Christian University and at Northwestern State University. She said she is also open to teaching private self-defense lessons to those who are interested.

Two liquidation sales are planned to sell off extra martial arts equipment from the dojo on June 10 and 17 at the dojo, located at 3330 Jackson Street.

