No. 5 LSU powers past Oregon State hitting 4 HRs, advancing to Super Regionals

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a long weekend of weather delays No. 5 LSU has survived and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals after taking down Oregon State in the Regional Championship game.

The Tigers (46-15) collected 19 hits, including six extra-base hits, in their 13-7 win over the Beavers (41-20).

Hayden Traviniski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs for the second straight game to extend their lead to 6-2 over the Beavers.

In the top of the sixth inning, Dylan Crews picked up his second home run of the Regionals, a solo shot to left-center field to make it 7-2.

LSU delivered the knockout blow in the top of the seventh inning as they scored five runs, to extend their lead to 12-4 and put the game out of reach.

Gavin Dugas got things started with a solo home run and Tommy White hit a two-run single with the bases loaded.

The Tigers’ pitching staff did their job as they allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out nine.

LSU will face the winner between Kentucky and Indiana.

