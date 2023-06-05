Rapides Parish Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish Library:

Rapides Parish Library’s free Summer Reading Program is back from June 1 to July 31.

The Summer Reading Program combats learning loss during time away from school, especially during the summer break. The program keeps young and minds of all ages active through reading and educational activities. This year’s theme, ‘All Together Now,’ emphasizes the importance of kindness, community and bringing people together.

“By offering access to books, programs, and presenters during the summer months we can help encourage our community to keep reading and reduce student’s summer slide. Research shows that kids who don’t practice reading skills during times when school is not in session can lose gains in ability made the previous academic year,” said Sandie Flynn Buller, Public Relations Manager with the Rapides Parish Library.

Toddlers, kids, teens and adults are invited to read books, participate in educational and fun programs and activities, enjoy free entertainment and win cool prizes all summer long. Participants may register anytime by visiting any RPL location in person or virtually by downloading the Beanstack app on their smart device and completing the registration.

Children will receive a Summer Reading Program certificate after reading for 150 minutes, flavor changing straws by playing the All Together Now bingo, color changing cup after 750 minutes, and a special medal after 1500 minutes. Teens will receive cool hanging photo string lights for 5 hours of reading and a beanie if they attend at least 5 library events. Adults can win a $50 gift card to a local business per branch that will be drawn and announced at the end of the Summer Reading Program on or near July 31.

There is a full schedule of fun and educational activities for kids and teens at most locations, including a series of musicians and performers FREE for families:

June 12-16 -- Zak Morgan (Emmy nominated singer/storyteller)

June 26-30 -- Reggie Harris (Musician presenting on Black History)

July 10-14 -- Lady Chops (Drummer)

July 24-28 -- Morgan Tarpley (Interactive Storyteller)

For a complete schedule of activities planned for the summer and more information about the program, visit the Rapides Parish Library website at https://www.rpl.org or download our Event Guide at https://www.rpl.org/index.php/event-guides.

