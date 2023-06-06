‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together

Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high school together. (Source: WHDH)
By Dan Hausle, WHDH
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) - More than a dozen twins and a set of triplets graduated from a Massachusetts high school last week.

Westford Academy’s graduation ceremony may have seemed a bit repetitive but that was because the class of 2023 included triplets and 15 sets of twins.

“They hang out together. They play sports together. They do activities together. And they’re all graduating together,” Daniel Twomey, dean of students, said.

The twin brothers and sisters said being a twin has its ups and downs.

“We know how to share because we grew up together. We know how to make friends because we made them together,” said twin Meghan Hall.

While a fellow graduating twin, Graham Stair, added, “She follows me everywhere. I can’t get rid of her.”

The group realized just how special the class was when they started laying out the yearbook - they needed two pages for the twins’ club.

“I think the real impact moment was looking at that page in print in the yearbook. That final moment for me was wow,” Principal James Antonelli said.

And yes, the triplets say they get to pull rank.

“To be the only triplets among all these twins is nice. Strength in numbers,” said Ben Jone, graduating triplet.

Principal Antonelli says the group has a unique bond.

“Five years from now when they come back for their reunion, it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

School officials said next year’s graduating class looks to be a little more typical with just six sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt London
Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD arrests woman in connection to weekend robberies
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

Latest News

Manufacturing is one of our state's largest industries.
Louisiana Central using summer break to link students with manufacturing careers
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
7 shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Sam Bynog - Golden Shield Winner