City of Leesville facing water outage
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has announced on social media that the city is currently undergoing a water outage.
All water in the city has been shut off. A 12-inch main on Texas Street near the railroad tracks is being repaired. The repairs are near completion. Groundwater storage tanks are currently at 60% capacity. Once repairs are completed, water will be restored very quickly.
ALL customers on the City of Leesville water system will be under a boil advisory once water is restored.
Keep up with the City of Leesville’s Facebook page for further updates.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.