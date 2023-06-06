City of Leesville facing water outage

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has announced on social media that the city is currently undergoing a water outage.

All water in the city has been shut off. A 12-inch main on Texas Street near the railroad tracks is being repaired. The repairs are near completion. Groundwater storage tanks are currently at 60% capacity. Once repairs are completed, water will be restored very quickly.

ALL customers on the City of Leesville water system will be under a boil advisory once water is restored.

Keep up with the City of Leesville’s Facebook page for further updates.

