Daily migrant encounters at southern border down since end of Title 42, DHS says

FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the...
FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of daily migrant encounters on the U.S. southern border have been low since Title 42 ended.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12.

That’s much fewer than the 10,000 daily encounters before Title 42 lifted.

The pandemic-era policy allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn migrants away at the border.

Officials caution that migration flow can change and that they are ready to adjust where needed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt London
Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD arrests woman in connection to weekend robberies
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

Latest News

Cenla road closures
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
More young adults are getting colorectal cancer and new research suggests red meat and sugar...
Red meat, sugar may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer, study says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change plea