Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested for 506 counts of pornography involving juveniles, with victims being under the age of 13.

On June 5, RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant on Booner Miller Road in Deville, in reference to a complaint of distribution of child pornography. Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.), related to the allegations.

David Buck Lee Roberts, 27, of Deville, was identified as the suspect. During a search of his home, evidence was discovered, supporting the allegations. Roberts was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at this time on a $70,400 bond for 506 counts of child pornography.

Roberts formerly worked for Ball Police Department. He tendered his resignation to Ball PD on Monday, prior to his arrest. He also formerly worked for RPSO.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

