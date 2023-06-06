Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography

David Buck Lee Roberts
David Buck Lee Roberts(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested for 506 counts of pornography involving juveniles, with victims being under the age of 13.

On June 5, RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant on Booner Miller Road in Deville, in reference to a complaint of distribution of child pornography. Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.), related to the allegations.

David Buck Lee Roberts, 27, of Deville, was identified as the suspect. During a search of his home, evidence was discovered, supporting the allegations. Roberts was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at this time on a $70,400 bond for 506 counts of child pornography.

Roberts formerly worked for Ball Police Department. He tendered his resignation to Ball PD on Monday, prior to his arrest. He also formerly worked for RPSO.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt London
Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD arrests woman in connection to weekend robberies
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

Latest News

NSU Archery Team President Bradford Morrison and teammate Cayla Garrett practiced some field...
NSU offers students a growing list of club sports and extracurricular activities
RPSB Summer Feeding sites and summer bus routes
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses
RPSB Summer Feeding sites and summer bus routes
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses