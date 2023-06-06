Louisiana Central using summer break to link students with manufacturing careers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Central is using a part of the summer break to increase students’ interest in the manufacturing industry and creating a pipeline for them to later enter the field.

Louisiana Central’s manufacturing camp is twofold. It introduces students to the manufacturing industry and proves to employers that students entering the job market are viable options. It is a well-rounded experience, students start their day in the classroom learning basic information about the industry, then a chance to tour manufacturing facilities, speak to industry experts and even learn about entrepreneurship.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m just happy to be a part of that,” said Makenzie Hamilton, a sophomore at Holy Savior Menard. “I love to see that there are so many different areas of work and genres of work that not only men can do, but women can do too.”

Manufacturing is one of our state’s largest industries.

“I was always more electrical minded,” said Brandon Thompson, a senior who is home schooled.

Now, Thompson is getting an opportunity to see the electrical side is just the beginning.

“I’m seeing the different sides of other manufacturers and different plant jobs and everything like that,” he said.

The camp is also shaping the perception of manufacturing jobs. Students are seeing that the positions are not as labor intensive and utilize other skills.

“So now they are able to see that all of this stuff is automated,” said Javonti Thomas with Louisiana Central. “It’s technology, and they are really able to understand that manufacturing is STEM. It’s science, technology, engineering and it takes math to do a lot of this.”

