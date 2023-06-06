Louisiana State Police announce new website

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have announced the launch of a new website designed to help them engage with citizens and provide a more intuitive online experience.

Several updated features on www.LSP.org include:

Increased accessibility for those with disabilities

Content translation available in over 100 languages

Online compliment/complaint portal

Recruiting links to applications, videos and FAQs

Departmental polices available for public viewing

Improved structure to allow for quick and easy access to essential information

