Louisiana State Police announce new website
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have announced the launch of a new website designed to help them engage with citizens and provide a more intuitive online experience.
Several updated features on www.LSP.org include:
- Increased accessibility for those with disabilities
- Content translation available in over 100 languages
- Online compliment/complaint portal
- Recruiting links to applications, videos and FAQs
- Departmental polices available for public viewing
- Improved structure to allow for quick and easy access to essential information
