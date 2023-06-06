Pair of Northwestern State Demons enter transfer portal

Michael Dattalo slides in with one of his two doubles in the Demons’ 12-3 win against...
Michael Dattalo slides in with one of his two doubles in the Demons’ 12-3 win against LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The lineup for the Northwestern State Demons will look quite different during the 2024 season, and it’s not just because of all the seniors that are graduating.

On Monday, June 5, shortly after the news that head coach Bobby Barbier would be filling the coaching vacancy at Southeastern Louisiana, two Demons entered their name in the transfer portal.

Michael Dattalo, a first-team All-Southland selection, posted on Twitter that he put his name in the portal. The freshman third baseman made an immediate impact with the Demons, being the only player to start every game this season, hitting .372 with 18 doubles and eight home runs. Dattalo led the team with 83 hits.

On the mound, NSU will also be losing a key arm. Drayton Brown made the announcement via social media that he would be joining Dattalo in the transfer portal. Brown made 15 starts in 2023, going 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA. Brown’s best start of the season came in his final outing in a 6-2 win over McNeese State in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Brown threw his first career complete game on 115 pitches while only giving up two runs.

