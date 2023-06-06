Rapides DA decides not to prosecute two Pineville PD officers who fatally shot man in April

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB/PPD) - Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell shared Tuesday that two Pineville Police Department officers who fatally shot a man during a call in April will not be prosecuted.

During the April 23 incident, officers responding to a disturbance call on Highway 107 shot Larry Calk, 25, who died at the scene.

Here is the letter released by DA Terrell:

Letter from Phillip Terrell (Phillip Terrell)

Pineville Chief of Police Darrell Basco released a statement Tuesday responding to Terrell’s office findings:

“Our agency is appreciative of the work of a full and transparent investigation conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney. It is a horrible event and day when anyone loses their life and we pray for the healing of everyone involved in this tragic incident. To that end we believe the public release of this video does nothing but add to the trauma of the family and officers involved in this event. Clicks and viewership should not dictate a narrative of extended closure for everyone.”

Background information:

Chief Basco requested that RPSO respond to the incident as well to conduct an investigation on the shooting, since it involved a Pineville PD officer.

The investigation with RPSO was concluded on May 31 and the case file was submitted to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.

According to RPSO, officers with the Pineville Police Department arrived at a residence in the 2900 block of Hwy 107 after 12:40 p.m. on April 23 in reference to a “family disturbance.” Police claim they heard a man, identified as Larry Calk, making threats toward a child.

Police then shared that they saw Calk walk out of the home onto the porch, with a child in his arms. In its release, RPSO shared that officers said Calk was “threatening the child with weapons.” Police then ordered Calk to put the weapons down, but instead, he allegedly pointed a weapon at the child. The police shared that they thought the child was in imminent danger and shot Calk.

The child was not injured. RPSO said officers attempted to give medical aid to Calk, but he died at the scene. The Pineville Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were also at the scene to render aid.

