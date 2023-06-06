RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has committed suicide.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on June 4 deputies were conducting routine checks when they discovered Angelina Lashea Sauls, 25, unresponsive in her cell around 10:30 p.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, but ultimately she was not revived.

RPSO’s investigation revealed that Sauls died by hanging herself. She was the only inmate in the cell and had been screened for suicide watch on intake per RPSO protocol and was not on suicide watch.

Previously that day, Sauls was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department and booked for two counts simple robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.