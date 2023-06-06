RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has committed suicide.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on June 4 deputies were conducting routine checks when they discovered Angelina Lashea Sauls, 25, unresponsive in her cell around 10:30 p.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, but ultimately she was not revived.

RPSO’s investigation revealed that Sauls died by hanging herself. She was the only inmate in the cell and had been screened for suicide watch on intake per RPSO protocol and was not on suicide watch.

Previously that day, Sauls was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department and booked for two counts simple robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt London
Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD is requesting the public's help in identifying a woman seen at the location of a robbery.
APD arrests woman in connection to weekend robberies
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Sam Bynog - Golden Shield Winner
79 years later, Louisiana Maneuvers Museum remembers D-Day
79 years later, Louisiana Maneuvers Museum remembers D-Day
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography