Changes to the GeauxPass program planned to take effect this fall

The following has been provided by DOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces upcoming changes to the GeauxPass program aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency for Louisiana residents and LA 1 customers.

The upgrades and enhancements include partnering with a new toll vendor to streamline business operations, changes to the GeauxPass website, a new look for invoices, and the reduction of vehicle classifications from eight to three (see chart below). The changes are planned to take effect this fall.

Changes were approved on June 5, 2023, by the Louisiana Transportation Authority (LTA). Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 2001 and governed by a board of nine directors, the LTA regulates, operates, and maintains toll roads in Louisiana.

Changes to the GeauxPass program (DOTD)

The new and simplified vehicle classes and toll rates are expected to be revenue neutral compared to the existing classes and rates, meaning there is no intention to create additional revenue in the new structure.

Changes will have little impact on existing GeauxPass accounts and valid tag holders. Non-GeauxPass customers will continue to receive invoices, which can be paid via our Toll-by-Plate invoice process at a higher toll rate.

Motorists may open a GeauxPass account online at www.geauxpass.com or at the Golden Meadow Customer Service Center at 1821 Hwy. 3235. For more information about GeauxPass or the LA 1 toll bridge, visit www.geauxpass.com, call (866) 662-8987, or e-mail customerservice@geauxpass.com.

To submit a question, comment, or concern about the upcoming changes, contact (225) 368-2806 or questions@la1toll.com.

Call 511, visit 511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

