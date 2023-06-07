Enterprise Road shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

71-year-old Marion Peterson sentenced to 30 years.
71-year-old Marion Peterson sentenced to 30 years.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 71-year-old Alexandria man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Marion Peterson was arrested on November 13, 2022, and initially faced second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of contempt of court charges. He pleaded guilty on May 17 to a lesser offense of manslaughter and pleaded guilty as charged to the attempted second-degree murder charge.

Peterson was sentenced to 30 years for each charge, with those sentences running concurrently.

The charges stem from the shooting on November 13, on Enterprise Road in Alexandria, when Peterson shot and killed 51-year-old Lauren Walker, and shot and injured a 68-year-old man in what police called a “domestic dispute.”

Peterson was represented by Christopher LaCour, the case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Kelvin Sanders, and Judge Mary Doggett presided.

