Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Pineville Police Department officer, who was arrested by Louisiana State Police in October 2021 following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the department’s criminal investigation bureau, pleaded “guilty as charged” to malfeasance in office on May 25.

Donald Goff, III, 33 of Alexandria, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, and we’re told he later resigned from the department.

Goff was sentenced by Judge Patricia Koch to three years with the Department of Corrections. The jail term was suspended and instead Goff received two years of supervised probation. Judge Koch also required Goff to pay $5,000 in restitution to the City of Pineville, and she revoked his POST certification - meaning he can no longer be a certified police officer.

Goff was represented by Chad Guillot. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chuck Johnson.

