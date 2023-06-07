Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea

Pineville Police Department
Pineville Police Department(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Pineville Police Department officer, who was arrested by Louisiana State Police in October 2021 following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the department’s criminal investigation bureau, pleaded “guilty as charged” to malfeasance in office on May 25.

Donald Goff, III, 33 of Alexandria, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, and we’re told he later resigned from the department.

Goff was sentenced by Judge Patricia Koch to three years with the Department of Corrections. The jail term was suspended and instead Goff received two years of supervised probation. Judge Koch also required Goff to pay $5,000 in restitution to the City of Pineville, and she revoked his POST certification - meaning he can no longer be a certified police officer.

Goff was represented by Chad Guillot. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chuck Johnson.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses

Latest News

Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody
Leesville utility workers repairing a water line on June 6, 2023.
City of Leesville facing water outage
Louisiana Central using summer break to link students with manufacturing careers
Manufacturing is one of our state's largest industries.
Louisiana Central using summer break to link students with manufacturing careers