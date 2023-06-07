Glenmora man arrested for 500 counts of child porn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Glenmora has been accused of 500 counts of possession of child pornography.

Louisiana State Police said in May 2023 its Special Victim’s Unit conducted an investigation into the sex crime of downloading abusive material. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was downloading sexually abusive material involving children.

LSP said it identified Lane Ashmore, 53, as the suspect. On May 27, he was arrested and booked into the Galveston County Jail. On June 2, he was extradited to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detection Center. His bond is set at $70,400.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

