Glenmora man arrested for 500 counts of child porn

Lane Ashmore
Lane Ashmore(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Glenmora has been accused of 500 counts of possession of child pornography.

Louisiana State Police said in May 2023 its Special Victim’s Unit conducted an investigation into the sex crime of downloading abusive material. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was downloading sexually abusive material involving children.

LSP said it identified Lane Ashmore, 53, as the suspect. On May 27, he was arrested and booked into the Galveston County Jail. On June 2, he was extradited to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detection Center. His bond is set at $70,400.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses

Latest News

Khmericano Coffee is a dream come true for owners Kristen and Bibi Leang.
Khmericano Coffee’s 10,000-mile journey to Pineville
Khmericano Coffee’s 10,000-mile journey to Pineville
Uncovering the prehistoric past in the Kisatchie National Forest
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl