Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl

David O’Quinn
David O’Quinn(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been accused of molesting a young girl.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said complaints were received on March 12 of possible indecent behavior with a 10-year-old girl.

After investigation, David O’Quinn, 58, was identified as a suspect. On June 7, Quinn was arrested for two counts of molestation of a juvenile and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. His bond was set at $200,000. He remains in jail at the time of this post.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses

Latest News

Khmericano Coffee is a dream come true for owners Kristen and Bibi Leang.
Khmericano Coffee’s 10,000-mile journey to Pineville
Khmericano Coffee’s 10,000-mile journey to Pineville
Lane Ashmore
Glenmora man arrested for 500 counts of child porn
Uncovering the prehistoric past in the Kisatchie National Forest