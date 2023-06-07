Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been accused of molesting a young girl.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said complaints were received on March 12 of possible indecent behavior with a 10-year-old girl.

After investigation, David O’Quinn, 58, was identified as a suspect. On June 7, Quinn was arrested for two counts of molestation of a juvenile and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. His bond was set at $200,000. He remains in jail at the time of this post.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

