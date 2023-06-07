New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There might be a new non-surgical way to help curb populations of feral cats.

A new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications reported that long-lasting contraceptive injections are showing promise to keep cats from getting pregnant.

Dr. Bill Swanson, a director at The Cincinnati Zoo, led the study.

He says six cats were injected with a gene that affects a hormone in ovarian follicles.

Two years later, researchers found that the shot was still working, and none of the cats in the group became pregnant after a couple of male cats were introduced.

The procedure is less intrusive than spaying and neutering, but it could be years before the injection gets final approval.

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Deadly hit and run trial delayed as both sides need more time for expert witnesses

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US
Pineville Police Department
Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
North Dakota Gov. Burgum announces presidential run
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response