Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
APD: Crash on Windermere Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard being investigated

Latest News

“Like a band-aid on a hemorrhage.” Rapides DA says proposed Alexandria gun ordinance should be introduced on state level
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
How effective could a gun ordinance be in Alexandria?
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief