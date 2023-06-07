Uncovering the prehistoric past in the Kisatchie National Forest

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - An excavation is underway in the Kisatchie National Forest of artifacts potentially dating all the way back to the Ice Age.

The excavation is a partnership between the Kisatchie National Forest Service and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s archaeology department.

The project is being made possible by federal funding provided in the recovery of Vernon Parish following Hurricane Laura.

While Kisatchie National Forest carries out excavation projects around the state, they have never been on this large of a scale.

So far, they have found quite a few artifacts, one that is helping them to better understand human migration in Louisiana.

The project will continue for another few weeks before archaeologists begin the lengthy process of analyzing them.

