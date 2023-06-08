Alexandria man arrested for drug possession on US-165

Published: Jun. 8, 2023
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Alexandria was arrested for drug possession charges during a traffic stop on US-165 on June 7.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said James William Quinney, Jr., 35, has been charged with an expired plate, improper display of a vehicle license plate, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of Promethazine, the illegal carry of a firearm with narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to pay a fine warrant.

On June 7, an officer with Woodworth Police Department assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team conducted the traffic stop with Quinney, Jr. RPSO said the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck. As the officer conducted his stop, RPSO said Quinney, Jr. admitted to having some marijuana and a case (12-16 oz. bottles) of Promethazine cough syrup inside his vehicle.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and the suspected marijuana and the case of Promethazine syrup were located. They also found four and a half pounds of suspected meth, along with a handgun, hidden in a false compartment in the back seat.

Quinney, Jr. was arrested and remains in jail at the time of this post, being held on a $61,100 bond.

