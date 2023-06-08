Aw, Shucks! It’s the Louisiana Corn Festival in Bunkie!
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Corn Festival is underway in Bunkie.
The festival will be open June 8 - 10. Here’s a look at the full schedule of events:
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
- 5 p.m. Carnival Opens (No gate entry fee) with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
- 5 p.m. Carnival Opens with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts (Gate entry is $5 for 18+ and $1 for kids under 18)
- 5:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies at the bandstand
- 5:20 p.m. Introduction of the 2023 Corn Farmer of the Year
- 6 p.m. Softball tournament begins
Live music at the Bandstand includes:
- 5:30 p.m. - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
- 9 p.m. - Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
- 8 a.m. Softball Tournament Continues
- 9 a.m. Food vendors, arts and crafts
- 9:30 a.m. Visiting Queens arrive
- 10 a.m. City-wide parade
- 11 a.m. Carnival Opens
- 11:30 a.m. Corn shucking contest at the pavilion
- 12:30 p.m. Corn cooked recipe contest at the Haas Kitchen
- 1 p.m. Corn eating contest
- 2 p.m. Pirogue races begin
- 2:30 p.m. Contest winners announced
LIVE MUSIC AT THE BANDSTAND:
- 1:30 p.m. Wicked Waters
- 5 p.m. The Hot Sauce Band
- 9 p.m. The Chee-Weez
For more information on the Louisiana Corn Festival, CLICK HERE.
