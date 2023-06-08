Aw, Shucks! It’s the Louisiana Corn Festival in Bunkie!

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Corn Festival is underway in Bunkie.

The festival will be open June 8 - 10. Here’s a look at the full schedule of events:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

5 p.m. Carnival Opens (No gate entry fee) with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

5 p.m. Carnival Opens with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts (Gate entry is $5 for 18+ and $1 for kids under 18)

5:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies at the bandstand

5:20 p.m. Introduction of the 2023 Corn Farmer of the Year

6 p.m. Softball tournament begins

Live music at the Bandstand includes:

5:30 p.m. - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

9 p.m. - Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

8 a.m. Softball Tournament Continues

9 a.m. Food vendors, arts and crafts

9:30 a.m. Visiting Queens arrive

10 a.m. City-wide parade

11 a.m. Carnival Opens

11:30 a.m. Corn shucking contest at the pavilion

12:30 p.m. Corn cooked recipe contest at the Haas Kitchen

1 p.m. Corn eating contest

2 p.m. Pirogue races begin

2:30 p.m. Contest winners announced

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BANDSTAND:

1:30 p.m. Wicked Waters

5 p.m. The Hot Sauce Band

9 p.m. The Chee-Weez

For more information on the Louisiana Corn Festival, CLICK HERE.

