Aw, Shucks! It’s the Louisiana Corn Festival in Bunkie!

Louisiana Corn Festival 2023
Louisiana Corn Festival 2023(KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Corn Festival is underway in Bunkie.

The festival will be open June 8 - 10. Here’s a look at the full schedule of events:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

  • 5 p.m. Carnival Opens (No gate entry fee) with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

  • 5 p.m. Carnival Opens with food vendors, “watering hole” and arts/crafts (Gate entry is $5 for 18+ and $1 for kids under 18)
  • 5:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies at the bandstand
  • 5:20 p.m. Introduction of the 2023 Corn Farmer of the Year
  • 6 p.m. Softball tournament begins

Live music at the Bandstand includes:

  • 5:30 p.m. - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
  • 9 p.m. - Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

  • 8 a.m. Softball Tournament Continues
  • 9 a.m. Food vendors, arts and crafts
  • 9:30 a.m. Visiting Queens arrive
  • 10 a.m. City-wide parade
  • 11 a.m. Carnival Opens
  • 11:30 a.m. Corn shucking contest at the pavilion
  • 12:30 p.m. Corn cooked recipe contest at the Haas Kitchen
  • 1 p.m. Corn eating contest
  • 2 p.m. Pirogue races begin
  • 2:30 p.m. Contest winners announced

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BANDSTAND:

  • 1:30 p.m. Wicked Waters
  • 5 p.m. The Hot Sauce Band
  • 9 p.m. The Chee-Weez

For more information on the Louisiana Corn Festival, CLICK HERE.

