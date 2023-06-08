Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for the trafficking of two women in 2020.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown says Deray Montrez Richard, 38, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison and has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion in February 2023.

According to court records, Richard met with a 20-year-old woman on Facebook in the fall of 2020 and convinced her to travel with him. That winter, Richard and a second female victim drove to Kentucky to pick up the first victim for prostitution. The three of them drove to Mesquite, Texas where they got two hotel rooms.

Victim 1 saw several johns and performed sexual acts in exchange for money during that time. Richard kept the money from the victim and physically assaulted her and forced her into prostitution, according to a press release from the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Richard and the two victims left Texas and went to Bossier City on December 12, 2020 and rented two rooms at a local hotel. Richard told the first victim to post escort ads on the internet advertising sexual services. The press release says Richard got into an argument with the victim, and he beat her.

On December 13, Richard and the two victims moved to another hotel in Bossier City. Both of the victims saw several johns and performed sexual acts at Richard’s direction. Richard began physically assaulting both victims later that day, and victim 1 was able to flee the room to get help.

The Bossier City Police Department arrived to the scene and arrested Richard.

Richard was later indicted by a federal grand jury on human trafficking charges.

“This is another case of a defendant taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in our society for selfish reasons,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “We know that there are many other instances of human trafficking and forced labor across our district and we are committed to funneling resources toward combating such heinous activity.”

This case was investigated by the FBI and Bossier City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Early M. Campbell.

