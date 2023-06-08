City of Natchitoches celebrates Juneteenth

City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Jun. 8, 2023
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

In 2021 Governor John Bel Edwards declared Juneteenth as a legal state holiday allowing all State offices to close. Juneteenth is a day commemorating June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to bring news that the Civil War had ended and that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all those who were enslaved.

The City of Natchitoches will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on the Downtown Riverbank Saturday, June 17th. The festival will include:

  • Pop-up shops that will open from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
  • DJ Rob Real 3 PM – 6 PM
  • Live music provided by the Louisiana Sidemen from 6 PM – 8 PM
  • Headliner Keith Frank will perform from 8:15 PM – 9:45 PM
  • Fireworks will begin at 9:45 PM Juneteenth Shirts are now on sale at the link provided. Home | JUNETEENTH (fisherssports.net)

This year’s Juneteenth Festival would not be possible without the help of our generous sponsors:

  • Title Sponsor-Cane River Water Way Commission
  • Platinum Sponsor-Natchitoches Historic Development Commission
  • Gold Sponsor
    • Bank of Montgomery
    • Alex Washington and Washington & Wells
  • Silver
    • Law Offices of Howard Conday
  • Bronze
    • City Bank & Trust
    • Sabine State Bank
    • Alliance Compressors

