Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and many are finding higher energy bills as the temperatures outside continue to climb.

In hot Louisiana summer months, there’s only so much one can do to stay cool-- crank the A/C and pay the price.

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill

Higher outside temperatures require more energy to cool your home, which means bills increase when you’re looking to cool down from the summer swelter.

Entergy recommends people set their thermostat at 78 degrees to save money.

They say any degree below 78 can raise your bill by as much as 3%.

Customers also can save money with these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

Entergy also offers free home assessments to help homeowners and renters determine how to keep their homes cool and save money.

