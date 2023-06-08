Glenmora man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Glenmora man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night (June 7) around 10:35 p.m. on Boyd Road at Havens Road.

Jerrad S. Merrell, 36, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 south on Boyd Rod when he traveled off the road and the Ford overturned. Merrell was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

From LSP:

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

