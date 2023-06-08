Gov. Edwards to make remarks on end of 2023 Legislative Session

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Govenor Edwards will hold a news conference after the 2023 Legislative Session, officials said.

The Legislative Session began Monday, April 10. Since, Gov. Edwards has signed multiple bills into law.

The news conference will be around 30 minutes, officials added.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl
Pineville Police Department
Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography

Latest News

Corporal Shawn Kelly
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Glenmora man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Cenla road closures
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money
Louisiana Corn Festival 2023
Aw, Shucks! It’s the Louisiana Corn Festival in Bunkie!