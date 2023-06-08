“Like a band-aid on a hemorrhage.” Rapides DA says proposed Alexandria gun ordinance should be introduced on state level

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nearly a month after being formally introduced, the Alexandria City Council will have a chance to approve a new ordinance that would give police the authority to arrest the parents or guardians of children who gain access to guns and hurt themselves or someone else.

The ordinance is aimed at slowing down the rate of violent crime among juveniles. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell said while the proposed ordinance would be a step in the right direction in deterring crime, much more work needs to be done.

“It’s like a band-aid on a hemorrhage,” said Terrell. “We all need to come together between the city, the parish, sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, state police and everyone else at the legislature. We need a lot more.”

If the ordinance passes, parents or guardians could face fines of up to $500 and up to six months in jail if a minor obtains a firearm that wasn’t properly secured and uses the weapon.

However, some officials say that passing the ordinance is one thing, but enforcing it could be a bigger challenge given a lack of juvenile resources in Central Louisiana and a lack of law enforcement officers. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office said another issue that could create a grey area in holding parents responsible is that in the majority of violent crime cases involving juveniles, the juveniles are not in the custody of the parents.

“Children are out late at night; two, three and four o’clock in the morning, and they are obtaining these firearms by thefts,” said Rapides Parish Asst. District Attorney Clifton Spears Jr. “They are either breaking into cars or breaking into houses. It’s very rare that you find a child that takes a gun or firearm from the place where they abide.”

A similar measure has already been passed in New Orleans, but Terrell said that if they want to see a dramatic decrease in the rate of juvenile crimes, ordinances like this need to be introduced at the state level and not done one city at a time.

The city council is scheduled to take up this matter at its next meeting on June 13.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.