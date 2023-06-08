New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation

$41 million renovation reimagines New Orleans riverfront attraction
By John Snell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new Audubon Insectarium and its sister attraction, the Audubon Aquarium on the New Orleans Riverfront reopened to the public Thursday (June 8).

The $41 million dollar renovation paired two of the city’s top attractions under one roof.

The Insectarium, which had been housed in the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, is occupying the space that had been used by the old IMAX theatre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for 506 counts of child pornography
Pineville Police Department
Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea

Latest News

Corporal Shawn Kelly
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly
City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches celebrates Juneteenth
Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
Java Jolt
Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor: Java Jolt
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl