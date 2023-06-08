Rapides Parish Summer Feeding Program working to keep students engaged

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is partnering with different branches of the Rapides Parish Library to make sure students stay fed this summer and keep reading.

The Summer Feeding Program here in Rapides Parish is allowing students access to school supplies, access to learning and access to nutrition.

The classrooms are empty but libraries across Central Louisiana are filled with food in order to feed children during the summer months.

But there is a little more to it. It is not grab and go. Students who receive meals must stay and participate in a short lesson. The entire experience only lasts a couple of hours; however, students are encouraged to check out books and hangout at the library to familiarize themselves with everything their local library has to offer.

“COVID-19 was detrimental to a lot of people’s lives,” said Danielle Richardson with the food bank. “We all had to press reset, so bringing this program here is actually helping us bring those kids from in front of their PlayStations and back into the library and learning and engaging with other kids like they need to be.”

“I like the leaders because they show me what to do and how fun this can be, and I like reading books,” said 4th grader Brylee Smith.

When students return to school in August, the program carries over to the After School Feeding Program, allowing students access to the same resources they are receiving now.

There is no sign-up required to attend, and the food bank has a list of all participating branches on its website. The program is available to all students through August 4.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.