RPSO asking for help in finding runaway teen

Cade Daniel Carter
Cade Daniel Carter(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen, Cade Daniel Carter.

Cade is described as a 16-year-old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Cade was last seen at his residence in Pineville on June 7 around 11 p.m. He is believed to be wearing white shorts, a white t-shirt, and black “Hey Dude” shoes. He may also have on a white baseball cap. Cade is also in need of medication that he did not take with him.

If you have any information on where Cade might be, please call RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, or local law enforcement.

