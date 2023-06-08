Trooper performs CPR on injured man for 17 minutes, saving his life

Sgt. Bellue and Mr. Taylor
Sgt. Bellue and Mr. Taylor(Louisiana State Police)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Trooper is being hailed as a hero for saving a man’s life after he performed CPR for 17 minutes.

On June 5, Sgt. Trey Bellue was on a routine safety inspection of an 18-wheeler when the driver, Thomas Taylor, experienced a medical emergency.

The 18-wheeler was stopped on Airline Highway near Thomas Road in Baton Rouge.

Authorities said at the same time, Sgt. Bellue was inside of his unit finishing paperwork when he saw Taylor fall head-first from the driver’s seat of his 18-wheeler onto the ground.

Sgt. Bellue ran to check on Taylor and noticed he was unconscious and bleeding from his head.

The trooper called for medical emergency assistance and started to perform CPR.

According to state police, Sgt. Bellue administered CPR to Thomas Taylor for 17 minutes, only stopping briefly when someone passing offered to help.

EMS arrived soon after and was able to restore a pulse.

State Police announced Sgt. Bellue was able to visit with Mr. Taylor and his family in the hospital and he is on the road to recovery.

