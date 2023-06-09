19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – At least 19 teenagers were injured when a deck partially collapsed in the Houston area Thursday.

A Brazoria County spokesperson said five teens were flown to the hospital while six were taken by ambulance and others were taken in private vehicles.

She said none had life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the victims, between 14 and 18 years old, were visiting the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp at Surfside Beach.

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.

It is unclear why it failed, but police are investigating.

